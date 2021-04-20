Where are you going?
Los Miserables, Calle bellavista 014,

6-100 Barrio Bellavista
+56 2 2429 4420
An Authentic Mexican Taqueria in Santiago Chile

An Authentic Mexican Taqueria in Santiago Chile

After three months of living in Santiago and never seeing a hint of a Mexican restaurant, I was thrilled when a friend brought me to Los Miserables. And my California taste buds were amazed to experience the flavors and spices of great Mexican food once again. This is a small taqueria with very limited seating in stools along the window, they are a late night taqueria opening in the late afternoon and catering to the Bellavista masses until 5am in the morning. Either at the start of a night out or at its close I recommend a stop for great tacos at Los Miserables.
By Vanessa Petersen , AFAR Local Expert

