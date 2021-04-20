Where are you going?
Auraria Higher Education Center

1068 9th Street Park, Denver, CO 80204, USA
Website
| +1 303-556-2400
Three colleges merge on one campus at Auraria on the western border of downtown. Once a thriving Denver neighborhood, the campus still shows signs of the past with a bounty of historical landmarks.

The Ninth Street Historic Park is lined with original Victorian houses from the neighborhood’s heyday, and the only remaining U.S. residence of former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir is nearby. Three beautiful churches are peppered about, St. Cajetan’s Spanish Colonial, St. Elizabeth’s Catholic German-Gothic and Emmanuel, Denver’s oldest church turned art gallery for students and faculty. And you can’t miss the Tivoli Center, one of Denver’s first and most successful breweries.

Take a free walking tour and earn a quick degree in Denver history.

By Kristin Rust , AFAR Local Expert

