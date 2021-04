Munich's Oldest Independent Brewery

Established in 1328, Augustiner Bräu is Munich 's oldest independent brewery. It produces Munich's most popular brands of beer including eight different brews from Weiss bier (white beer) to Dunkel (dark) and everything in between.Augustiner Bräu can be found at different locations throughout Munich, but the one pictured above is conveniently located between Marienplatz and Karlsplatz (Stachus).