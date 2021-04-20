Where are you going?
Augusta Heritage Center

100 Campus Dr, Elkins, WV 26241, USA
+1 304-637-1209
Mon - Fri 8:30am - 4:30pm

Augusta Blues Week Porch Jam

This was taken at the Augusta Heritage Center Blues Week. The Augusta Heritage Center puts on a 5 week long festival every summer, featuring classes and workshops with world class musicians and folk artists. Each week has a different theme on a music native to Central Appalachia (Cajun/Zydeco, Blues, Irish, Bluegrass, Old Time, as well as smaller themes within the theme weeks.) I love how musicians from all over the country come to my tiny town! This was clearly a guitar jam of some sort- the jams are notorious for going late, late into the evening.
By Erin Young

Erin Young
almost 7 years ago

Zydeco at the Ice House!

This was taken at the Augusta Heritage Center Cajun Week. The Augusta Heritage Center of Davis & Elkins College puts on a 5 week long festival every summer, featuring classes and workshops with world class musicians and folk artists. Each week has a different theme on a music native to Central Appalachia (Cajun/Zydeco, Blues, Irish, Bluegrass, Old Time, as well as smaller themes within the theme weeks.) I love how musicians from all over the country come to my tiny town!

