Live music in downtown San Francisco
If binging on Netflix each night is not your jam (we don't fault you if it is), then check out August Hall, a live music venue in downtown San Francisco
that brings pop, rock, jazz, and a deep bench of other live performance acts to the historic spot that once housed the Ruby Skye nightclub and Stage Door Theater. Stunning architectural features have been refreshed and preserved, the sound system is top-of-the-line, and the nightclub vibe has morphed into an elevated dining and entertainment experience that is destined to become another San Francisco classic. You can also sip cocktails at full bars, dine at Fifth Arrow, as well as book one of the three bowling lanes with full food and bar service.