Whale & Dolphin Watching

On Auckland 's doorstep are two of our marine taonga (treasures) and you have the chance to see them in their natural habitat. Explore Group leaves from downtown Auckland and they spot dolphins on over 90% of their trips and whales on over 75% - not bad for creatures that don't usually make appointments! You'll be out on the water for over 4 hours, there's a bar and snacks on board, and don't forget to pack your sunnies and sunscreen lotion.