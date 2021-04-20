Stunning Museum You Can't Miss

Auckland War Memorial Museum is something you can't miss. It's a perfect retreat in any kind of weather...on sunny days the grounds themselves are absolutely gorgeous, and on rainy days you can stay warm and dry inside. And it isn't just a war memorial, there's exhibits for everyone: maori, art, photography, natural science, family, etc. And if those aren't your thing, go take a seat at the café and have a cappuccino. It's located in the 7-story Atrium, which is an absolutely stunning work of art all by itself.



