Auckland War Memorial Museum

The Auckland Domain, Parnell, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
Website
| +64 9-309 0443
Stunning Museum You Can't Miss Auckland New Zealand
Stunning Museum You Can't Miss Auckland New Zealand

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

The Inquisitiuve Gheko

This little fellow is the last thing you would expect to find in a War Memorial Museum, but there he was. In the Auckland museum's nature section, he was just perched on a log taking in all those people looking at him - including me.
By Guy Needham , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Samantha Murphy
almost 7 years ago

Stunning Museum You Can't Miss

Auckland War Memorial Museum is something you can't miss. It's a perfect retreat in any kind of weather...on sunny days the grounds themselves are absolutely gorgeous, and on rainy days you can stay warm and dry inside. And it isn't just a war memorial, there's exhibits for everyone: maori, art, photography, natural science, family, etc. And if those aren't your thing, go take a seat at the café and have a cappuccino. It's located in the 7-story Atrium, which is an absolutely stunning work of art all by itself.

