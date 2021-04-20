Take off on the Water
Every city has scenic flights but how many of them have a Pacific harbour as a runway? Auckland
Seaplanes has just landed (bad pun) and offers scenic flights with a difference. Harking back to the days when passengers arriving in Auckland used to land on the water in Mechanics Bay, they take off on the Waitemata and can take you anywhere from circling the city to a secluded picnic spot at an island on the Hauraki Gulf. If you've got a few extra Kiwi dollars in your pocket, why not charter them for a day and Auckland is your oyster.