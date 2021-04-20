Where are you going?
Auckland Sea Kayaks

384 Tamaki Drive
Website
| +64 800 999 089
Kayaking to a Volcano Auckland New Zealand

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 11pm

Kayaking to a Volcano

It's not every day you can kayak to a dormant volcano, but today's your day! Auckland Sea Kayaks depart from the boat ramp in St Heliers and paddle their way across to that big island in front of you. You'll be crossing a shipping lane so safety is a priority. Once you get to Rangitoto you can walk to the top and soak in the 360 degree views to appreciate your conquering of the Waitemata harbour! Lunch and refreshments are included, and before you start to head back make sure you take a quick dip in the water.
By Guy Needham , AFAR Local Expert

