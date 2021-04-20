Kayaking to a Volcano
It's not every day you can kayak to a dormant volcano, but today's your day! Auckland
Sea Kayaks depart from the boat ramp in St Heliers and paddle their way across to that big island in front of you. You'll be crossing a shipping lane so safety is a priority. Once you get to Rangitoto you can walk to the top and soak in the 360 degree views to appreciate your conquering of the Waitemata harbour! Lunch and refreshments are included, and before you start to head back make sure you take a quick dip in the water.