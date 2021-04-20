Auberge La Muse & Chez Bouquet 39 Rue Saint Jean Baptiste, Baie-Saint-Paul, QC G3Z 1M3, Canada

The First Eco-Friendly Bistro in Charlevoix More than just your average restaurant, Chez Bouquet has a concept of its own. Farm to table, local ingredients, no trans-fats. Simple as that. Just delicious, unadulterated flavors from the region. Charlevoix is filled with passionate farmers and, coincidentally, chefs and cooks as well. What a delightful twist of fate for the epicurean visitor.



A cuisine that balances simplicity of fresh produce and accessibility, in both financial and geographical terms. It's really hard to find a downside to this restaurant -- not even the decor, which is very contemporary and a refreshing change in the normally traditional-looking establishments in the village.



Tip: I highly recommend the kid tartare, the chef's specialty and an exclusivity in the region. It was delicious!