Auberge du Vieux-Port 97 Rue de la Commune Est, Montréal, Canada

Auberge du Vieux-Port The Auberge du Vieux-Port is housed in a 19th-century leather merchant building and faces directly onto the St. Lawrence River, with its summertime cruise ships and wintertime snowy beauty. The hotel opened in 1997, with a second building—another old warehouse—added in 2001. Original beams, brick, and stonework give the lobby a historic feel, as does the gorgeous, wood-framed fireplace. The rooms combine original features such as large casement windows with ultra-luxe touches like marble bathrooms and multi-jet showers. Breakfast is complimentary and goes far beyond the usual buffet to include a full à la carte menu (the eggs Benedict are sublime); it can even be delivered to guests' rooms for an indulgent breakfast in bed. The old port location puts guests right in the thick of things. Camera-toting tourists on horse and carriages clip-clop past by day, while at night the streets buzz with the city’s fashionable inhabitants chatting in French and English on their way to visit the latest bar or restaurant.