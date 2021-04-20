Where are you going?
Auberge du Vieux-Port

97 Rue de la Commune Est, Montréal, Canada
Website
| +1 888-660-7678
The Auberge du Vieux-Port is housed in a 19th-century leather merchant building and faces directly onto the St. Lawrence River, with its summertime cruise ships and wintertime snowy beauty. The hotel opened in 1997, with a second building—another old warehouse—added in 2001. Original beams, brick, and stonework give the lobby a historic feel, as does the gorgeous, wood-framed fireplace. The rooms combine original features such as large casement windows with ultra-luxe touches like marble bathrooms and multi-jet showers. Breakfast is complimentary and goes far beyond the usual buffet to include a full à la carte menu (the eggs Benedict are sublime); it can even be delivered to guests' rooms for an indulgent breakfast in bed. The old port location puts guests right in the thick of things. Camera-toting tourists on horse and carriages clip-clop past by day, while at night the streets buzz with the city’s fashionable inhabitants chatting in French and English on their way to visit the latest bar or restaurant.
By Nikki Bayley , AFAR Local Expert

