Auberge du Bois Prin
Thank goodness for friendly intervention. Owner Denis Carrier’s father’s plans to build a home less than half a mile from the village center stalled when pals insisted that the stunning mountain vistas deserved to be shared—so he built a hotel instead. Within walking distance of the Brévent ski lift, the five-star Auberge du Bois Prin is a classic Savoyard-style chalet, with a wood-and-stone façade and window boxes filled with tumbling flowers. Each of the 12 rooms enjoys sweeping views of the Alps and Mont Blanc across the valley, visible from balconies and private terraces that have welcomed the likes of the Dalai Lama and French president Valéry Giscard d’Estaing; spacious and well equipped, they offer satellite TV and free Wi-Fi for those who prefer the great indoors. After a day of skiing or hiking, retreat to the sauna and whirlpool to revive yourself for another day on the slopes.