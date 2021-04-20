Auberge des Appalaches
234 Chemin Maple, Sutton, QC J0E 2K0, Canada
| +1 450-538-5799
Rustic Chic in the Eastern TownshipsThe Auberge des Appalaches is a simple inn in the country, but a place where fine French cuisine meets local ingredients, and where rustic meets chic in a highly welcoming atmosphere.
Owners Patricia and John run this inn with passion. They wish to share their love of their expat hometown and region to visitors, and quite frankly, it's contagious.
And what the inn lacks in size (just 11 rooms), it makes up for in food. If you could do just one thing here I would suggest eating, as the maple elk tartare is particularly tasty. But if you can spend a night or two, it's a delightful place from which to explore the Eastern Townships.