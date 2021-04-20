Where are you going?
Auberge des Appalaches

234 Chemin Maple, Sutton, QC J0E 2K0, Canada
| +1 450-538-5799
Rustic Chic in the Eastern Townships Sutton Canada

Sun 6pm - 8pm
Mon 5pm - 8pm
Thur - Sat 6pm - 8:30pm
The Auberge des Appalaches is a simple inn in the country, but a place where fine French cuisine meets local ingredients, and where rustic meets chic in a highly welcoming atmosphere.

Owners Patricia and John run this inn with passion. They wish to share their love of their expat hometown and region to visitors, and quite frankly, it's contagious.

And what the inn lacks in size (just 11 rooms), it makes up for in food. If you could do just one thing here I would suggest eating, as the maple elk tartare is particularly tasty. But if you can spend a night or two, it's a delightful place from which to explore the Eastern Townships.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

