AUBERGE CAMPING LA LIBERTE Merzouga Centre, Merzouga 52202, Morocco

Sand in my shoes Morocco offers a multitude of different desert camping experiences, but Auberge Camping in Marzouga is presents more than just a camel ride through the windy sand dunes of Morocco's most eastern territory. Our guide, a young man from a Berber family, not only cooked us a delicious tangine the first night but also taught us to play the drums, sing, and dance like a true Imizighen. With a bonfire to keep us warm and a chorus od drums as a lullaby, we slept soundly and awoke the next day to a sunrise on the dunes. With our camels walking passively in a line, we traveled to a Berber village where we were generously fed and allowed to explore the all but deserted ruins. Camels may not be uncomfortable, but the two days we spent in the desert learning from our guide served not just as a great vacational experience but also as a wonderful cultural and learning experience. We even learned a little Tamazight.