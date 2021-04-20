AUBERGE CAMPING LA LIBERTE
Merzouga Centre, Merzouga 52202, Morocco
| +212 662-195844
Sand in my shoesMorocco offers a multitude of different desert camping experiences, but Auberge Camping in Marzouga is presents more than just a camel ride through the windy sand dunes of Morocco's most eastern territory. Our guide, a young man from a Berber family, not only cooked us a delicious tangine the first night but also taught us to play the drums, sing, and dance like a true Imizighen. With a bonfire to keep us warm and a chorus od drums as a lullaby, we slept soundly and awoke the next day to a sunrise on the dunes. With our camels walking passively in a line, we traveled to a Berber village where we were generously fed and allowed to explore the all but deserted ruins. Camels may not be uncomfortable, but the two days we spent in the desert learning from our guide served not just as a great vacational experience but also as a wonderful cultural and learning experience. We even learned a little Tamazight.
Discover the south of Morocco at a reasonable price with the Hotel La Liberté!
Accommodation: rooms with shower and WC
Kitchen / Food: Moroccan dishes and other specialties
We offer trekking and camel riding through the desert viewing the beautiful sunset and sunrise surrounded by the golden Erg Chebbi sand dunes (Sahara), where you will spend the night in a Berber tent in an oasis.
For information and reservation, please contact:
Bouchador Moha: Tel.: 00212 662 19 58 44
Bouchador Ismail:Tel.: 00212 668 34 25 13
E-mail: aubergelibertmerzouga@yahoo.fr
Address:
auberge camping la liberté
Merzouga centre
52202 Par
Rissani – Errachidia
