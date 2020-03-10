Au Revoir Bar
This tiny bar is like traveling back to 1958. That’s when Au Revoir was designed by Aristomenis Proveleggios, a master of the Greek modernist movement. Thankfully, absolutely nothing has changed—right down to the wicker lights, rattan walls, and painted ceiling. Even the bluesy, jazzy soundtrack is vintage. Order a Negroni, malt whisky, or a dry Martini and settle in for the night. The crowd is a friendly potpourri of diehard boozers who have been coming here for decades and the young guns who have colonized Kypseli, the epicenter of the Athenian bourgeoise in the 1960s and now the city’s most multicultural, up-and-coming neighborhood. Beware: this neighborhood classic shuts for the whole summer, when Athenians migrate en masse to the city’s squares, beaches, and nearby islands.