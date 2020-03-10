Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Au Revoir Bar

28is Oktovriou 136, Athina 112 57, Greece
Website
| +30 21 0823 0474

More info

Sun - Sat 7pm - 3:30am

Au Revoir Bar

This tiny bar is like traveling back to 1958. That’s when Au Revoir was designed by Aristomenis Proveleggios, a master of the Greek modernist movement. Thankfully, absolutely nothing has changed—right down to the wicker lights, rattan walls, and painted ceiling. Even the bluesy, jazzy soundtrack is vintage. Order a Negroni, malt whisky, or a dry Martini and settle in for the night. The crowd is a friendly potpourri of diehard boozers who have been coming here for decades and the young guns who have colonized Kypseli, the epicenter of the Athenian bourgeoise in the 1960s and now the city’s most multicultural, up-and-coming neighborhood. Beware: this neighborhood classic shuts for the whole summer, when Athenians migrate en masse to the city’s squares, beaches, and nearby islands.
By Rachel Howard , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

Vintage VW Vans Are Getting an All-Electric Upgrade
Vintage VW Vans Are Getting an All-Electric Upgrade
How Cancel for Any Reason Travel Insurance Can (and Can’t) Help You
How Cancel for Any Reason Travel Insurance Can (and Can’t) Help You
8 Days Discovering Sydney and New South Wales
8 Days Discovering Sydney and New South Wales
Air New Zealand Unveils Lie-Flat Beds Designed for Economy
Air New Zealand Unveils Lie-Flat Beds Designed for Economy