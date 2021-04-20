Where are you going?
Au Pied de Cochon

the Presidente Intercontinental Hotel, Campos Elíseos 218, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 5327 7756
All French, At Every Hour, in Polanco

Maybe it's not French food you've got a hankering for when hunger strikes in the Mexican capital and money is no issue, but the fact that Au Pied de Cochon is open 24-hours may persuade you to head to Polanco's Hotel Intercontinental for a plate of langoustines or an order of foie with fig chutney on brioche.

If you want to wash it down with a glass of wine, don't be shy to ask for the sommelier's recommendation; it can be overwhelming–especially at this hour–to decide among the 1,500 labels in the restaurant's ample cellar.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
