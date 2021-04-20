Au Brasseur
22 Rue des Veaux, 67000 Strasbourg, France
| +33 3 88 36 12 13
Photo courtesy of Au Brasseur
Sun 11am - 12am
Mon - Sat 11am - 1am
Au BrasseurStrasbourg is both the capital of and the largest city in the Grand Est, formerly known as Alsace-Champagne-Ardenne-Lorraine—and the only region in France where both beer and wine are produced. In 1268, brewing beer became an official trade in Strasbourg and, today, five breweries in Alsace (Fischer, Heineken, Karlsbrau, Kronenbourg, and Meteor) produce 50 percent of France’s beer.
Since 1991, Au Brasseur has been making its own beer in the same space that Espérance brewery operated from 1746 to 1863. Here, the Brasseur boys serve cold, unfiltered, and unpasteurized pints straight from the vat. Try the Blanche d’Ill, a spicy and slightly citrusy malted wheat beer served with an orange peel, or the Brune de Quai, which features strong notes of coffee and chocolate. For pairing with your suds, the brewery also serves traditional Alsatian dishes, including flammkuchen (tarte flambée).