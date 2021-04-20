Attalos Hotel

Balcony garden in Athens

Starting our morning at the Hotel Attalos, my fiance and I took in the sights just outside our private balcony. You might look at this building and think it's dirty, deteriorated, and such, but we liked how beautiful the owner made their balcony with just some greenery. We could imagine ourselves living somewhere like that, having morning coffee or dinner out on the patio, with the world far below us.