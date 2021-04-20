Attalos Hotel
Athinas 29, Athina 105 54, Greece
+30 21 0321 2801
More info
The Acropolis at NightThe Acropolis is breathtaking, even at night. I was lucky to have a nice hotel (Hotel Attalos) with a rooftop deck that allowed me to capture this shot.
almost 7 years ago
Balcony garden in Athens
Starting our morning at the Hotel Attalos, my fiance and I took in the sights just outside our private balcony. You might look at this building and think it's dirty, deteriorated, and such, but we liked how beautiful the owner made their balcony with just some greenery. We could imagine ourselves living somewhere like that, having morning coffee or dinner out on the patio, with the world far below us.