Atrium Palace Thalasso Spa Resort & Villas

Kalathos 851 02, Greece
Website
| +30 2244 031601
Atrium Palace Thalasso Spa Resort & Villas

This five-star resort on the eastern coast of Rhodes is a paean to the restorative power of water: Witness its six lagoon-style, multi-level outdoor pools, the adjacent Blue Flag beach (which has been awarded for ocean quality and environmental considerations), and the thalassotherapy spa, with its seawater-based treatments, heated hydrotherapy-circuit pool, and two hammams. There’s also a pool for kids, as well as a playground and indoor arcade. Rooms and villas have terraces or balconies with garden or sea views, while all of the villas come with a private pool and Jacuzzi tubs. Of course it’s not all about the water. The wine flows freely at three restaurants and four bars, but if you need a break from your liquid diet, there are also tennis, basketball, and volleyball courts as well as mini-golf, or the staff can help arrange a scuba-diving expedition.
By Deb Hopewell , AFAR Contributor

