Atrium Le 1000 de la Gauchetière
1000 Rue de la Gauchetière O, Montréal, QC H3B 4W5, Canada
| +1 514-395-0555
More info
Sun 12:30pm - 6pm
Mon, Tue 11:30am - 6pm
Wed - Fri 11:30am - 9pm
Sat 12:30pm - 9pm
Ice Skating, Even in SummerCall us crazy, but we Canadians dearly love our winter sports. So much so, we built a dedicated ice-skating rink in the heart of downtown Montreal that is accessible year-round.
Yes, you read that right. Rain or shine, winter or summer, ice skating is readily available in Montreal.
The Atrium le 1000 is located in the basement of one of the city's highest skyscrapers, and is accessible to everyone, including tourists (thanks to on-site skate rental). Think of it as a disco roller derby but slightly chillier. Even if you don't know how to skate, it's a beautiful setting, with lively music and hours of fun.