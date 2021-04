Atrium Le 1000 de la Gauchetière

Ice Skating, Even in Summer

Call us crazy, but we Canadians dearly love our winter sports. So much so, we built a dedicated ice-skating rink in the heart of downtown Montreal that is accessible year-round.Yes, you read that right. Rain or shine, winter or summer, ice skating is readily available in Montreal.The Atrium le 1000 is located in the basement of one of the city's highest skyscrapers, and is accessible to everyone, including tourists (thanks to on-site skate rental). Think of it as a disco roller derby but slightly chillier. Even if you don't know how to skate, it's a beautiful setting, with lively music and hours of fun.