Atomic Bomb Dome

1-chōme-1-10 Ōtemachi, Naka-ku, Hiroshima, 730-0051, Japan
+81 82-242-7831
Hiroshima's Past & Present Hiroshima Japan

I've visited many battlefields and war memorials but nothing felt as surreal as visiting Hiroshima, where the USA dropped the first atomic bomb on Japan.

The bomb exploded over the Atomic Dome, as it is known today that very strange day. Amazing that it is still standing but there you have it, quite a reminder of one of the darkest days in the history of the world.

In the background you can see that the city has recovered and has grown, although has not forgotten.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

