Atoboy
New Yorkers with a hankering for Korean fare will likely head straight to Koreatown on 32nd Street to get a good dose of bibimbap, galbi, and communal BBQ, then moving on to shots of soju and belting out '90s Alanis Morrisette songs during a karaoke set. But if you're looking for a more intimate Korean experience, head just a few blocks further to Atoboy. The more friends you bring to Atoboy the better—items on the prix-fixe menu are served family-style, so more people mean more Korean dishes to be shared. Upon arrival, guests are given a bowl of gim bugak banchan (gluten-free seaweed crackers) before moving onto menu items like sweet-and-spicy mackerel braised in gochugaru sauce, and soy sauce-braised sunchokes with oyster mushrooms.