Atmosphere

122nd Floor, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Website
| +971 4 888 3828
Sun - Sat 7am - 2am

Very High Tea

The term 'High Tea' takes on a whole new meaning at At.mosphere, a restaurant & lounge on the 122nd floor of the Burj Khalifa (currently the tallest building in the world). The views are incredible, as you might imagine. Sip slowly and take it all in—if there were ever a 'view from the top,' this is surely it!

By Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor

AFAR Traveler
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Fine Dining High Up in the Air in the Burj Khalifa

If you want a splurge to top all splurges, you can find it--literally--at At.mosphere . The room is on the 122nd floor of Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world and everything about the place is extreme: the cantilevered staircase to the hand-tufted carpets. It is possible to go just for a drink, but the food is exquisite: poached langoustine, milk-poached veal loin, and some of the most expensive beef you'll ever eat.

