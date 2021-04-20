Atmosphere
122nd Floor, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
| +971 4 888 3828
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 2am
Very High TeaThe term 'High Tea' takes on a whole new meaning at At.mosphere, a restaurant & lounge on the 122nd floor of the Burj Khalifa (currently the tallest building in the world). The views are incredible, as you might imagine. Sip slowly and take it all in—if there were ever a 'view from the top,' this is surely it!
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Fine Dining High Up in the Air in the Burj Khalifa
If you want a splurge to top all splurges, you can find it--literally--at At.mosphere . The room is on the 122nd floor of Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world and everything about the place is extreme: the cantilevered staircase to the hand-tufted carpets. It is possible to go just for a drink, but the food is exquisite: poached langoustine, milk-poached veal loin, and some of the most expensive beef you'll ever eat.