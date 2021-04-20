Atmosphere

Fine Dining High Up in the Air in the Burj Khalifa

If you want a splurge to top all splurges, you can find it--literally--at At.mosphere . The room is on the 122nd floor of Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world and everything about the place is extreme: the cantilevered staircase to the hand-tufted carpets. It is possible to go just for a drink, but the food is exquisite: poached langoustine, milk-poached veal loin, and some of the most expensive beef you'll ever eat.



