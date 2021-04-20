Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
1280 Peachtree Street Northeast
| +1 404-733-5000
More info
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Tue - Sat 12pm - 6pm
Atlanta's Hometown OrchestraLocated in a city with a thriving arts scene, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra has made a name for itself thanks to performances that appeal to all age ranges. Beloved performances include Peter and the Wolf and their POPS series.
The ASO has won 27 Grammy Awards for various recordings in their 68 seasons and counting. They also perform at the Chastain Ampitheatre series every summer.