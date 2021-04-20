Where are you going?
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

1280 Peachtree Street Northeast
Website
| +1 404-733-5000
Atlanta's Hometown Orchestra Atlanta Georgia United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 5pm
Tue - Sat 12pm - 6pm

Located in a city with a thriving arts scene, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra has made a name for itself thanks to performances that appeal to all age ranges. Beloved performances include Peter and the Wolf and their POPS series.

The ASO has won 27 Grammy Awards for various recordings in their 68 seasons and counting. They also perform at the Chastain Ampitheatre series every summer.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

