Atlanta Marriott Marquis

Contemporary Design in Downtown Atlanta
As downtown Atlanta
's most uniquely designed hotel, the Marriott Marquis Hotel opens up into a large atrium with views the over 1,600 interior guest rooms. The hotel has direct indoor MARTA train access and is within walking distance of the tourist attractions of Centennial Olympic Park. The Pulse cocktail lounge in the atrium lights up the lobby with changing colors and the Marquis has two in-house restaurants. Sear is a classic steakhouse, while High Velocity is a sports bar with televisions tuned to your favorite games.