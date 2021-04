Seafood Haven in Landlocked Atlanta

If you see the giant fish in front of the restaurant, you know you're in the right place. Atlanta Fish Market has the Southeast's largest selection of seafood, so don't be concerned that the restaurant is nowhere near the ocean. The menu covers every style of ocean creature, from the famous fried lobster to whole Dungeness crab and local catches. Get it prepared any way you like, steamed, baked, fried, sautéed, broiled, blackened, or rolled into sushi.