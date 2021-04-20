Athletic Park 324 E Wausau Ave, Wausau, WI 54401, USA

Root for the Wisconsin Woodchucks at Athletic Park In the late afternoon, when the sun still has a few hours left in the sky and your energy has rebounded from a post-lunch haze, shuffle into a seat at a Wisconsin Woodchucks baseball game.



This minor league team has a brand new stadium complete with an enthusiastic crowd – who know the latest stats and aren’t afraid to voice them – and a concession stand that’ll make you as happy as the winning team. Order fried Oreos or cheese curds to share once the first pitch is thrown, and be sure to watch as fellow spectators play games on the field between innings (hey, you could also be the one running with inner tubes up to your chin). You should know the intro songs and strong points of the Woodchucks’ lineup by the time the seventh-inning stretch rolls around, but don’t get too excited if the bases are loaded. You could spill your beer and hot dog.

