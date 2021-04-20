Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Athena Pizza & Spaghetti House

112b Banff Ave, Banff, AB T1L 1A1, Canada
Website
| +1 403-762-4022
Sometimes you need something other than bison Banff Canada

More info

Sat, Sun 12pm - 10pm
Mon - Fri 5pm - 10pm

Sometimes you need something other than bison

After four days of bison for almost ever meal, we wanted something a bit lighter for our last meal in Banff. We asked a local barista for her recommendations & she pointed us in the direction of Athena Pizza. Located above a shop on Banff’s main drag, this no frills local pizza & pasta place was exactly what we were looking for.

One of the only visitors in the place (love local eats!), we split their house special pizza topped with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, olives, tomatoes & (on B’s half) shrimp. It was really good, especially washed down with a local Canadian beer. Sometimes comfort food, even if it’s not local to the area, just hits the spot.
By Christina Saull , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points