Athena Pizza & Spaghetti House
112b Banff Ave, Banff, AB T1L 1A1, Canada
| +1 403-762-4022
Sat, Sun 12pm - 10pm
Mon - Fri 5pm - 10pm
Sometimes you need something other than bisonAfter four days of bison for almost ever meal, we wanted something a bit lighter for our last meal in Banff. We asked a local barista for her recommendations & she pointed us in the direction of Athena Pizza. Located above a shop on Banff’s main drag, this no frills local pizza & pasta place was exactly what we were looking for.
One of the only visitors in the place (love local eats!), we split their house special pizza topped with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, olives, tomatoes & (on B’s half) shrimp. It was really good, especially washed down with a local Canadian beer. Sometimes comfort food, even if it’s not local to the area, just hits the spot.