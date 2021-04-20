Athena By the Sea 4400 North Ocean Drive

Go Greek in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Yasou! That's what they say when you walk in to Athena by the Sea. The Greek restaurant is only half a block from the ocean. The interior is filled with marble, stone, and water features. The traditional decor brings guests out of the classic Florida beach vibe, and into the Greek Islands.



All menu items are straight from family recipes. Highlights include fresh yellow tail snapper, tuna kabobs, and baked shrimp. You can't leave without trying a Greek staple, grilled lamb chops with garlic and lemon.



A party favorite always includes flaming saganaki cheese, a rich goat cheese called kasseti. The flaming specialty is laced with Greek liquor and lit with a match. Use lemon and yell opah to eat.



