The Best Scents of Paris

Sylvie Ganter and Christophe Cervasel may have founded L'Atelier Cologne in New York, where the duo met, but their successful fragrance company is 100% French. Their mutual passion for eau de cologne translates beautifully into a sweet edit of floral and fruity fragrances. Snatch a bottle of their bestseller, L'Orange Sanguine, in one of two Paris locations.