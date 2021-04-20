At The Chapel
At The Chapel, Bruton, SomersetThe small Somerset town of Bruton is one of the best kept secrets in the South West of England. There is a beautiful riverside walk, delightful shops, and then best of all - At The Chapel.
This was once a congregational chapel and also has history as a historic inn but today it is a splendid café, restaurant and bakery. The smell of the pizzas and fresh breads will draw you in and the coffee is among the best I have tasted. On a fine day a sheltered terrace with scented roses is a lovely place to linger over lunch.
At The Chapel is perfect for dinner, lunch or meeting friends and very welcoming. Coffee and cakes are also highly recommended. The bakery was doing a roaring trade with really tempting breads and pastries. There are rooms here too so it is also ideal for a weekend in the Somerset countryside. I will be returning very soon.