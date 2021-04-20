At Sea Restaurant Kaya C.E.B. Hellmund, Kralendijk, Caribbean Netherlands

Restaurant At Sea The aptly named Restaurant At Sea seats diners right beside the water and then serves them the delicious evidence of Bonaire’s lucky geography, just-caught fish and seafood. Plantain chips stave off hunger as you peruse the menu, deciding between the mahi mahi caught that morning, the local lobster, or maybe the scallops in beurre noisette and hazelnut. Caribbean music plays softly enough that you can still listen to the water lapping the shore and the wind as it rustles the palm trees. At Sea provides a dining experience that involves all your senses.