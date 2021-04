Aswan Aswan, Aswan Governorate, Egypt

Aswan Night Market: Spice Stall Frankinsence, indigo, vanilla beans, saffron, coriander...shopping for spices in Egypt gives insights into the food culture and they make a great souvenir. Recreate the scents and flavors when you return to share the essence of your journey with family and friends. The proprietor pictured gave an overview of all the spices and customized blends with good tips for packing and storage.