Aswan Aswan, Aswan Governorate, Egypt

The Beauty of the Column I think it was the Greeks who invented columns but in my opinion, it was the Egyptians who gave them beauty. I saw this stunning set at Philae which is an archeological site located on an island in Lake Nassar in Egypt. Philae is located just a short distance from Aswan. From the mainland, you can negotiate with any of the ferry operators to take you to the island and back. It’s a small site but very much worth a visit.