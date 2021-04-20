Astrup Fearnley Museum
Strandpromenaden 2, 0252 Oslo, Norway
| +47 22 93 60 60
Sat, Sun 11am - 5pm
Tue, Wed, Fri 12pm - 5pm
Thur 12pm - 7pm
Astrup Fearnley Museum, OsloThe once seedy Tjuvholmen, or “Thief Island,” is the city’s newest arts district.
Its showpiece is the Astrup Fearnley Museum, which reopened last September in an elegant, sail-shaped complex designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano. The open floor plan offers a relaxing environment in which to take in contemporary artwork in galleries featuring both permanent and visiting exhibits.
The museum lends contemporary works to the neighboring hotel, the Thief, where guests can view video art on in-room TVs while warming their toes in Norwegian wool slippers.
