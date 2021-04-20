Where are you going?
Astrup Fearnley Museum

Strandpromenaden 2, 0252 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 22 93 60 60
Astrup Fearnley Museum, Oslo Oslo Norway

More info

Sat, Sun 11am - 5pm
Tue, Wed, Fri 12pm - 5pm
Thur 12pm - 7pm

The once seedy Tjuvholmen, or “Thief Island,” is the city’s newest arts district.

Its showpiece is the Astrup Fearnley Museum, which reopened last September in an elegant, sail-shaped complex designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano. The open floor plan offers a relaxing environment in which to take in contemporary artwork in galleries featuring both permanent and visiting exhibits.

The museum lends contemporary works to the neighboring hotel, the Thief, where guests can view video art on in-room TVs while warming their toes in Norwegian wool slippers.

This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image courtesy of Astrup Fearnley Museeet/Nic Lehoux
By Ingrid K. Williams , AFAR Contributor

