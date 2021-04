A Caffeine Blast-Off in Corktown

Astro Coffee is a youthful coffee shop located in the historic yet revitalized Corktown neighborhood of Detroit that serves up beans from some of the country's finest roasters, including San Francisco 's Sightglass Coffee and Durham's Counter Culture. Baked goods and light fare are more local in nature, featuring dairy from the nearby Calder Dairy and produce from Grown In Detroit.