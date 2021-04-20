Astoria Park
80 21st St, Astoria, NY 11102, USA
| +1 718-626-8136
Morning Run in Astoria ParkOne of my favorite parts of living in Astoria is this amazing park! It's got gorgeous skyline views, one of the largest public pools in the US, running trails, basketball courts, a skate park and more.
During the week I run here before work (stopping only to dodge the occasional film crew shooting a scene for some TV drama or to pet the many dogs on a morning stroll with their owners) and on summery Monday nights, I plop down on a blanket to watch movies on the water. When you're here, it's easy to forget you live 15 minutes from Manhattan!
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Pretty City Skyline
Every time I go to Astoria Park in Queens, I glimpse this view of buildings jutting into the sky. On this particular morning, the air was crisp, the sky was blue and the city was too pretty to ignore.
http://www.theglobegetter.com/home/blog/2015/2/17/5-reasons-why-queens-is-great
almost 7 years ago
Early Summer Sunset Delight
And to believe they used to say the East River was only for dumping bodies...