Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Astoria Park

80 21st St, Astoria, NY 11102, USA
Website
| +1 718-626-8136
Morning Run in Astoria Park New York New York United States
Pretty City Skyline New York New York United States
Early Summer Sunset Delight New York New York United States
Morning Run in Astoria Park New York New York United States
Pretty City Skyline New York New York United States
Early Summer Sunset Delight New York New York United States

Morning Run in Astoria Park

One of my favorite parts of living in Astoria is this amazing park! It's got gorgeous skyline views, one of the largest public pools in the US, running trails, basketball courts, a skate park and more.

During the week I run here before work (stopping only to dodge the occasional film crew shooting a scene for some TV drama or to pet the many dogs on a morning stroll with their owners) and on summery Monday nights, I plop down on a blanket to watch movies on the water. When you're here, it's easy to forget you live 15 minutes from Manhattan!
By Ashley S

More Recommendations

taushac
almost 7 years ago

Pretty City Skyline

Every time I go to Astoria Park in Queens, I glimpse this view of buildings jutting into the sky. On this particular morning, the air was crisp, the sky was blue and the city was too pretty to ignore.

http://www.theglobegetter.com/home/blog/2015/2/17/5-reasons-why-queens-is-great
Marguerite Richards
almost 7 years ago

Early Summer Sunset Delight

And to believe they used to say the East River was only for dumping bodies...
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30