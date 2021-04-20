Astoria Park 80 21st St, Astoria, NY 11102, USA

Morning Run in Astoria Park One of my favorite parts of living in Astoria is this amazing park! It's got gorgeous skyline views, one of the largest public pools in the US, running trails, basketball courts, a skate park and more.



During the week I run here before work (stopping only to dodge the occasional film crew shooting a scene for some TV drama or to pet the many dogs on a morning stroll with their owners) and on summery Monday nights, I plop down on a blanket to watch movies on the water. When you're here, it's easy to forget you live 15 minutes from Manhattan!