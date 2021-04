Associazione Circolo i Caruggi onlus Vico a Destra di S. Pancrazio, 3, 16124 Genova GE, Italy

Criss-crossing through Genova's caruggis Let yourself get lost wandering the ancient tiny alleys that make up the oldest section of Genova. Laundry floating above. Cobblestone streets below. Shoe repair shops and cell phone stores and abundant foccacerias all lie hidden in these nearly-claustrophobic alleyways. I personally love the alleys closest to the Principe train station best --- they all lead somewhat to the University - just a gorgeous part of town.