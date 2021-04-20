Assateague Lighthouse
Assateague Island National Seashore, Chincoteague Island, VA 23336, USA
+1 757-336-3696
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 12pm, 12:30pm - 3pm
A Regal Lady in VirginiaThe beautiful 142" brick tower with a brick residence was finished and the light lit in 1867. It was the Assateague Lighthouse and keeper's house. The lighthouse was brick colored but in 1968, it was painted in red and white bands. The Assateague Lighthouse protects the ships and boats in the area. A cast iron spiral staircase leads up to the light. The staircase has six landings. The trip up is open to the public. The view on the widow's walk is really spectacular. You can view the sea and surrounding marshes and see forever.
Guided tours are available of the marshes and beaches where you may see foxes, white-tailed deer, ducks, dolphin, and over 300 wild ponies. There are nature trails and bike paths.
This year the Wild Pony Swim will be on July 30 (2014). Tourists and visitors are advised to arrange this trip soon as it can be a very large event.
I enjoyed every minute of my tour and lighthouse experience. The area is very beautiful and is a real "Nature" experience. The wild ponies are a treat to watch. Don't forget your camera. Get some great photos or videos.
Info: www.assateagueisland.com/lighthouse.