Assateague Island

Camping on Assateague

This pictuesque island is filled with tourists and BUGS! But if you go after Labor Day you avoid the crowds and the bugs are bearable. Camped right on the beach with not a soul in sight. Wild horses, warm currents and sunny days make for beautiful memories. Just be sure to bring bug spray!
By Cecile

Narayan Variankaval
almost 7 years ago

The wild ponies of Chincoteague

We had heard about the wild ponies of Chincoteague and were curious about the place. While there for a weekend we rented a motorboat to cruise the backwaters of Assateague Island in search of the ponies. The famous swim occurs sometime in July - so we werent sure we would find these ponies in June. However when we rounded a bend in the backwater, there they were in all their glory!
The amazing thing was that the ponies seemed to band together very closely and they were mere inches from the water - almost as if they had gathered there for a drink!

