The wild ponies of Chincoteague

We had heard about the wild ponies of Chincoteague and were curious about the place. While there for a weekend we rented a motorboat to cruise the backwaters of Assateague Island in search of the ponies. The famous swim occurs sometime in July - so we werent sure we would find these ponies in June. However when we rounded a bend in the backwater, there they were in all their glory!

The amazing thing was that the ponies seemed to band together very closely and they were mere inches from the water - almost as if they had gathered there for a drink!