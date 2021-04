Small Town July 4th Celebration

Spending July 4 in Aspen Colorado feels like traveling back in time. The town puts on an old-fashioned July 4 parade that is pure storybook Americana. Locals and visitors line up folding chairs and blankets along the streets early to assure great views. The parade kicks off at noon and winds its way around downtown. Expect floats, bands, and flying tootsie rolls and Bazooka Joe bubble gum.