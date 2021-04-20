Aspen Center for Environmental Studies
100 Puppy Smith St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
An Insider's Tour of Aspen's Wild SideIt's easy to go off on a solo hike along one of the many trails around Aspen. But I tend to be a nature geek and like to know what I'm looking at. If you call ahead to the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES) can connect you with a staffer who will lead you on a hike and cater it to your interests whether that's birding, geology, or botany. Jim Kravitz, director of ACES Naturalist Program, led me on a hike to stunning Crater Lake and pointed out all sorts of interesting things that I would have missed, like mining shafts in the mountains and edible flowers. And like any good hike leader, he was prepared with sea salt dark chocolate, cherries, and cashews to fuel us to the lake.
Visitors should also go online to check out the ACES calendar of group activities, which include "yoga in nature" and wildflower walks among other things.