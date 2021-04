Summer Skiing on the 4th

Aspen's old-fashioned July 4 parade showcases floats from nearly all of the community businesses and organizations. Many epitomize Aspen 's work hard/play hard ethos. Even though there wasn't snow on the ground, the Aspen Snowmass team decorated their float with skis and dressed up in wild patriotic costumes. Most people line up along the sidewalks to watch the parade, but scoring an invite to a rooftop party gives you even better views of the action.