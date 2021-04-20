Where are you going?
Aspen

A July 4th Running Tradition in Aspen

A July 4th Running Tradition in Aspen

It's fitting that one of the most active town's in America kicks off its July 4th with a five-mile race. 2013 marks the 30th running of Boogie's Buddy Race. All proceeds from the race benefit the Buddy Program, an organization that provides mentoring for youth throughout Colorado's Roaring Fork Valley. The race kicks off in front of Buddy's Diner in downtown Aspen at 8 a.m. and the five-mile course goes along the Rio Grande Trail. Expect to see a lot of creative, patriotic costumes in the crowd.

Visitors be warned: Aspen sits at around 7,900 feet above sea level. Even if you think you're in great shape you'll want to pace yourself if you aren't yet acclimated. I was humbled when a local septuagenarian passed by me at mile three as I was sucking wind.

By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

