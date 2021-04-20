Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Aspen 82 Media Lab

300 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA
Website
| +1 970-923-2420
Be Your Own Producer; Track Your Turns; or Catch a Show at the Aspen 82 Media Lab Snowmass Colorado United States

Be Your Own Producer; Track Your Turns; or Catch a Show at the Aspen 82 Media Lab

In this budding age of technology where everyone is their own producer, the creative minds at Aspen 82, the local TV broadcasters and resource for all things Aspen Snowmass, have installed a media lab at the Base Village in Snowmass. The space hosts 5 media stations for you to digitally prefect and edit your recent point-of-view footage that you took with your GoPro, iPhone or any other device that is compatible with iMovie or FinalCutPro. They also have a local leader board for their partners at SnoCru, a smartphone application that tracks your vertical coverage, speed and more. The leader board allows you to virtually compete and see how you fair compared to other skiers/riders in the area for a chance to win prizes. Another entertaining aspect about the space is their studio lounge area where they conduct interviews that air on the Aspen 82 station. If you catch it at the right time there is a chance you could make it on the big screen as a spectator. Otherwise the lounge area serves as a nice place to chill out and grab complimentary tea and drinks. Some might lump the 82 Media Lab into the internet cafe category but it is so much more. It is a unique, interactive resource with cutting edge technology available for the public and definitely worth a visit.

By Holly Upper , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points