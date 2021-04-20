Be Your Own Producer; Track Your Turns; or Catch a Show at the Aspen 82 Media Lab
In this budding age of technology where everyone is their own producer, the creative minds at Aspen
82, the local TV broadcasters and resource for all things Aspen Snowmass, have installed a media lab at the Base Village in Snowmass. The space hosts 5 media stations for you to digitally prefect and edit your recent point-of-view footage that you took with your GoPro, iPhone or any other device that is compatible with iMovie or FinalCutPro. They also have a local leader board for their partners at SnoCru, a smartphone application that tracks your vertical coverage, speed and more. The leader board allows you to virtually compete and see how you fair compared to other skiers/riders in the area for a chance to win prizes. Another entertaining aspect about the space is their studio lounge area where they conduct interviews that air on the Aspen 82 station. If you catch it at the right time there is a chance you could make it on the big screen as a spectator. Otherwise the lounge area serves as a nice place to chill out and grab complimentary tea and drinks. Some might lump the 82 Media Lab into the internet cafe category but it is so much more. It is a unique, interactive resource with cutting edge technology available for the public and definitely worth a visit.