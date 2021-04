A Little Bit of Italy on Vancouver's East Side

If you are looking for a great modern interpretation of Italian, incorporating fresh local ingredients, look no further than Ask For Luigi.Amazing starters include the meatballs, fried cauliflower (served with crisp chick peas, mint and aioli) and the Beet and Blood Orange Salad. The menu is small, but extremely well executed and the desserts are amazing. The pasta dishes and starters are served family style, allowing you to sample multiple dishes, but you'll likely want one of the desserts all for yourself.Prices are reasonable and the wine selection is solid. It is in a part of the city that is slowly improving, but certainly not the best neighbourhood, so don't leave anything valuable in the car.Also there are only about 15 tables, so make reservations in advance if you can. If you need somewhere to wait for your table check out the nearby, Vancouver Urban Winery.