Ask For Luigi
305 Alexander St, Vancouver, BC V6A 1C4, Canada
| +1 604-428-2544
More info
Sat, Sun 9:30am - 2:30pm
Sun 5:30pm - 9:30pm
Tue - Fri 11:30am - 2:30pm
Tue - Thur 5:30pm - 10:30pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 11pm
A Little Bit of Italy on Vancouver's East SideIf you are looking for a great modern interpretation of Italian, incorporating fresh local ingredients, look no further than Ask For Luigi.
Amazing starters include the meatballs, fried cauliflower (served with crisp chick peas, mint and aioli) and the Beet and Blood Orange Salad. The menu is small, but extremely well executed and the desserts are amazing. The pasta dishes and starters are served family style, allowing you to sample multiple dishes, but you'll likely want one of the desserts all for yourself.
Prices are reasonable and the wine selection is solid. It is in a part of the city that is slowly improving, but certainly not the best neighbourhood, so don't leave anything valuable in the car.
Also there are only about 15 tables, so make reservations in advance if you can. If you need somewhere to wait for your table check out the nearby, Vancouver Urban Winery.
More Recommendations
about 6 years ago
Ask For Luigi: Affordable, Authentic, Italian Food In Vancouver
If you're looking for a lunch or dinner spot that most tourists never find out about, head to Ask for Luigi.
Located in Rail Town, which is east of the popular, restaurant-and-bar filled Gastown. This industrial neighbourhood has been converted over the last five years into many residential lofts and several great restaurants and bars. Ask for Luigi has some of the best affordable Italian food in Vancouver. They have a small and ever-changing menu, and the best way to keep track of what's being featured is their instagram account (@askforluigi).
Try to save room for dessert, and don't forget to enjoy the prosecco on tap!
