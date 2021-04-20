Ashburn Ice House
With two NHL-size ice rinks, a fitness facility, heated lockers rooms, and a pro shop, the Ashburn Ice House has everything you need to become a seasoned skater—or at least pretend you’re one. Practice and show off your skills during public skate sessions offered throughout the week. If you’re a beginner or want to refine your moves, lessons led by experienced instructors are available for both children and adults. Aspiring figure skaters can take advantage of the Ice House’s training program, and young hockey players can develop their skills on a league team. And because it’s never too early to start, Playground on Ice welcomes wee ones eight and under for skating, bubbles, coloring, and snowy fun.