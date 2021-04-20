Ashbourne House
Located in the village of Franschhoek, Ashbourne House is an intimate, Colonial-style bed-and-breakfast with eight rooms. Each room has a private entrance as well as a balcony or patio with mountain or pool views. Depending on the season, you’ll want to spend a lazy afternoon sipping wine by the pool or in the lounge by the fireplace. For more ideas about what to do during your stay in the winelands, consult the property owners, Tim and Nadine, who serve as a great resource for guests and make sure everyone is well taken care of during their stay.