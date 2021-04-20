Asbury Park Boardwalk 1300 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712, USA

Old Carousel House The old Carousel House at the end of Asbury Park's boardwalk is a beautiful, abandoned space that's a photographer's dream to shoot. The Carousel House, built in 1932, would run for more than half a century until Asbury Park went into decline in the 1980s.



The famous carousel that inhabited the space was moved in 1990 to a park in Myrtle Beach, SC, where it now operates with fiberglass replicas cast from the manufacturer's original molds.