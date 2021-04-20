Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Asbury Park Boardwalk

1300 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712, USA
Website
| +1 732-897-6500
Old Carousel House Asbury Park New Jersey United States

Old Carousel House

The old Carousel House at the end of Asbury Park's boardwalk is a beautiful, abandoned space that's a photographer's dream to shoot. The Carousel House, built in 1932, would run for more than half a century until Asbury Park went into decline in the 1980s.

The famous carousel that inhabited the space was moved in 1990 to a park in Myrtle Beach, SC, where it now operates with fiberglass replicas cast from the manufacturer's original molds.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points