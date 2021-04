Asbury Park Boardwalk 1300 Ocean Ave

A Hidden Surprise on the Boardwalk The old casino at the end of Asbury Park's boardwalk has an interior covered with an old checkered floor, ornate weathered walls, and a cool mermaid (more like squid-maid?) mural painted by local artist, Porkatomic. This covered walkway serves as a link between the beaches of Asbury Park and Ocean Grove.